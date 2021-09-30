Anambra poll: IPOB lacks power to issue stay-at-home order –IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has warned that the Federal Government will not tolerate any disruption of the November 6 Anambra State governorship Baba, who was represented at a forum organised by the Press Corps of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Muyiwa Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), called on eligible voters in the state to disregard any threat by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), to boycott the election. He said: “We are not aware of any sit-at-home order from anywhere.

The Nigeria police is ready and will protect lives and property of Nigerians. We have operational order to study and handle security threat in Anambra State.” According to him, police as lead agency in election security will cooperate with other agencies to secure voters, INEC officials and electoral materials during the election.

He disclosed that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Operations has been directed to deploy needed personnel and logistics for free, fair and peaceful election in Anambra State. The IGP further disclosed that the six helicopters of the force would be made functional to enhance surveillance in Anambra governorship and and other future elections. He added: “We are making efforts to deploy both human and materials resources to make sure we have free, fair, credible acceptable election in Anambra State.

