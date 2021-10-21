Anambra poll: No business with EFCC, says Ozigbo

Against insulations in some quarters that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has questions to answer before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the management of Transcop Hilton Hotel, he made it clear yesterday that he has no business with the anti-graft agency. Ozigbo during a parley with the non-indigenes in Anambra State noted that in all his dealings he hadensured transparencyanddueprocess, adding that the records were there for verification. He stated that Anambra needs a man of his status, saying that the governance of the state is not for candidates that imposed themselves on the party or those that have discredited past about their unpopular role in the politics of the state. While endorsing Ozigbo, the non-indigenes comprising people from the North, South-West, South-South and other states from South- East at a town hall meeting which took place in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that after thorough studying of other candidates, the PDP candidate is the best. This is as the representative of the Northern group, Alhaji Shagari Musa, said that with the little interaction they had with Ozigbo, they were convinced that he will do well for the good of the state.
Related Articles
Abducted OOU students regain freedom
Two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago- Iwoye who were abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom days after their abduction. Police authorities in Ogun State yesterday confirmed the release of the students to Channels Television on Tuesday night. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, noted that the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Meet Akhabue Evans: The Prolific Filmmaker
Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and video director, Akhabue Evans also known as Director En’man is a trained lawyer who was called to bar at the age of 21 but currently pursuing his passion and shinning as a video director. Director En’man who is the Chief Executive Officer of Carel Films also founded BTS-GRAM also known as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dangote Cement posts N191.6bn profit in HY’21
Dangote Cement has announced results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as Group sales volumes hit 15.3Mt. According to the company’s unaudited results for the period under review, Nigerian operations accounted for a sales volume of 9.87 Mt while pan African operations contributed the balance of 5.5Mt. The increase in sales […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)