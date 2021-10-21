Anambra poll: No business with EFCC, says Ozigbo

Against insulations in some quarters that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has questions to answer before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the management of Transcop Hilton Hotel, he made it clear yesterday that he has no business with the anti-graft agency. Ozigbo during a parley with the non-indigenes in Anambra State noted that in all his dealings he hadensured transparencyanddueprocess, adding that the records were there for verification. He stated that Anambra needs a man of his status, saying that the governance of the state is not for candidates that imposed themselves on the party or those that have discredited past about their unpopular role in the politics of the state. While endorsing Ozigbo, the non-indigenes comprising people from the North, South-West, South-South and other states from South- East at a town hall meeting which took place in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that after thorough studying of other candidates, the PDP candidate is the best. This is as the representative of the Northern group, Alhaji Shagari Musa, said that with the little interaction they had with Ozigbo, they were convinced that he will do well for the good of the state.

Like this: Like Loading...