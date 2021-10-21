News

Anambra poll: No business with EFCC, says Ozigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Against insulations in some quarters that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has questions to answer before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the management of Transcop Hilton Hotel, he made it clear yesterday that he has no business with the anti-graft agency. Ozigbo during a parley with the non-indigenes in Anambra State noted that in all his dealings he hadensured transparencyanddueprocess, adding that the records were there for verification. He stated that Anambra needs a man of his status, saying that the governance of the state is not for candidates that imposed themselves on the party or those that have discredited past about their unpopular role in the politics of the state. While endorsing Ozigbo, the non-indigenes comprising people from the North, South-West, South-South and other states from South- East at a town hall meeting which took place in Awka, Anambra State capital, said that after thorough studying of other candidates, the PDP candidate is the best. This is as the representative of the Northern group, Alhaji Shagari Musa, said that with the little interaction they had with Ozigbo, they were convinced that he will do well for the good of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abducted OOU students regain freedom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago- Iwoye who were abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom days after their abduction. Police authorities in Ogun State yesterday confirmed the release of the students to Channels Television on Tuesday night. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, noted that the […]
News

Meet Akhabue Evans: The Prolific Filmmaker

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and video director, Akhabue Evans also known as Director En’man is a trained lawyer who was called to bar at the age of 21 but currently pursuing his passion and shinning as a video director. Director En’man who is the Chief Executive Officer of Carel Films also founded BTS-GRAM also known as […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Cement posts N191.6bn profit in HY’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Dangote Cement has announced results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as Group sales volumes hit 15.3Mt.   According to the company’s unaudited results for the period under review, Nigerian operations accounted for a sales volume of 9.87 Mt while pan African operations contributed the balance of 5.5Mt.   The increase in sales […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica