Anambra poll: PDP presents certificate of return to Ozigbo

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented a certificate of return to the winner of the Anambra governorship primary, Mr Valentine Ozigbo. PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, presented the certificate at the Wadata House, Abuja, yesterday. He said the primary that produced Ozigbo followed all the party’s constitution and relevant laws. Secondus said that the June 26 primary was the first time ever PDP conducted peaceful primary election in Anambra since 1999, adding that the party was very strong in the South-East.

“We believe that Anambra is a very important state not only for PDP, for the entire nation. Anambra hosts the largest number of billionaires, industries and those who are making things happen in Nigeria. “So, we want to present our certificate to the candidate that has gone through all the process and fulfilled all the conditions of our party. “We believe you will go and campaign peacefully and return victory not only to people of Anambra, you will also return victory for our party,” he said. Ozigbo, aformer chief exec-utiveofficer(CEO) of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc dedicated the certificate to the people of Anambra. He expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the party both at the national and state level as well the PDP team that conducted the primary, describing the primary as the most peaceful, transparent and credible.

