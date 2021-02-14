Anambra poll: PEDAN urges Nwosu to contest

Petroleum Dealers Association (PEDAN) Anambra State chapter, has called on the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on NUPENG, Petroleum and Union Matters, Hon. Peter Nwosu, to heed the plea of stakeholders and members of the oil and gas sector in the state to contest for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election scheduled for November 6 this year.

Speaking at its monthly meeting, which was held at the secretariat of the association in Awka, the Chairman PEDAN in Anambra State, Chief Obi Okafor, lauded Nwosu for his landmarks achievements in transforming the oil and gas sector in the state.

He stated that Comrade Nwosu’ Open Government Initiative has brought about unprecedented impact in the petroleum sector, adding that through the intervention of the SSA, the incessant strike by petroleum dealers in Anambra State became a thing of the past, as the squabbles between the state government and various oil and gas unions in the state were brought to an abrupt end.

The group through their chairman stated that Nwosu, (also known as Okwute NUPENG) through his negotiating skills, open door policy and listening ear which has endeared him to the people.

Okafor maintained that Anambra State needs a selfless and humanitarian leader who understands the plight of the ordinary man, which will be to consolidate on the good works of the executive governor of the state.

Collaborating the call, the Vice Chairman of PEDAN, Chief Ben Okonkwo stated that the track record of Nwosu and his antecedents in office is visible, being reason they want him to contest for the number one seat in the state.

He lauded Nwosu for organising the first Anambra Petroleum and Lubricant Summit which provided a direction as well as produced the working document which has seen to the transformation of the oil and gas sector.

He expressed confidence on the leadership of the Nwosu, the grand patron of Nupeng and his capacity to consolidate on the good works of Governor Obiano.

On his part, the Chairman of Petroleum Dealers Association, Nnewi Zone said that Nwosu is known for his philanthropic gestures which include building and equipping a health centre in Uruagu, Nnewi, empowerment of youth groups with vehicles and job creation for the youths in Nnewi.

He stated that he has no doubt that Nwosu has what it takes to take Anambra State to enviable heights.

Nwosu who graced the monthly meeting of the group thanked the petroleum dealers for expressing confidence in him while urging him to run, stating that he would consider their request which he has devoted the better part of his life having served as the national inspection officer of NUPENG and would communicate his acceptance of the clarion call to the group in due time

