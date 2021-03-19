News

Anambra poll: Residents not institutions’ll decide guber zoning – Azubogu

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chris Azubogu, said the decision on where the next governor of Anambra State will come from should be left for the people of the state and not the institutions to decide. Azubogu, who is an aspirant to the governorship of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that traditional institution, town unions, religious and community leaders have in one way or the other, committed to zoning in order to solve some political challenges had made zoning impossible.

Azubogu, who pledged his readiness to leverage on the state’s vast human resource endowment to make governance count for the people said the past 14 years had been utilised in acquiring knowledge that would come in handy in repositioning the South-Eastern state for the benefit of the people.

He said: “The decision on zoning is left for Anambra people. Anambra people and institutions will consider that they have zoning and there is no doubt about that. “Anambra will always decide on where it will go and as a party that wants to win election, these are the things to consider. “It is part of tactics. If there is zoning in Anambra State among the three senatorial districts, it is established because in the last election, the three major parties that contested the election, all their candidates came from one particular zone. “That in my opinion gives credence that all leaders and institutions in Anambra State agreed that there is zoning whereby if the north finishes it will go to the south. “We have been involved completely in the process of putting governance and political leadership in the past 14 years in Anambra state but the truth is that the skills we have acquired overtime would bring to bear the needed leadership that Anambra deserves now. We are committed to offering good service, transparency, inclusive and accountable governance in Anambra State.

