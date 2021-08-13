Anambra polls: Accord Party carpets APC, APGA, PDP

The crisis of double candidates rocking the three front line political parties in Anambra State for the forthcoming governorship election has been describedbytheAccordParty (AP) as a prelude to failure in theNovember6electioninthe state. The party also said that the plot bythe three partiesto campaignwith dualcandidateswouldnotbeallowed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying: “We areawarethatthePeople’sDemocraticParty( PDP), AllProgressiveGrand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are facing crisis of who is their candidates and this their plot will not work because the Independent National Electoral Commission would certainly stop that.” Meanwhile, the Chairman of Anambra State chapter of Accord Party, Bartho Igwedibia, who spoke to reporters shortly after the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka flagged-off his campaign, warned that the party would not take kindly to the plot of the three parties to use dual candidates for it is campaign.
