Anambra polls: Obiano asked to checkmate insecurity

The President, Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos State chapter, Sir Amechi Ebeledike, has urged Governor Willie Obiano to take proactive measures to tame any form of insecurity, which may mar the scheduled governorship election on November 6. Ebeledike, who made this call at the Villa Angelia Event Centre, Ikoyi in Lagos, on Sunday, after his swearing in ceremony as the new President of the AASDU, said all political parties and citizens should play by the rules in order to ensure peaceful and credible election.

According to him, Anambra, as a pacesetter state, had always been ahead of other states, and often tried to show examples as well as taking steps, which others would later emulate. He said: “I have already sent a message to the government of Anambra State, appealing to Governor Willie Obiano to take proactive measures in nipping any form of crime in the bud before damages are done. I am also imploring the political parties, aspirants and their supporters to make sure they go by the rules.

“This is a family matter, and at the end of the day, there is only one person that will emerge as the governor, and Anambra State will remain, as well as the citizens and residents; so there must be peace in the state. We cannot afford to have division because of the election. I am urging our people to associate with any political party and vote for any candidate of their choice, but let there be peace. At the end of the day, so long as it is a peaceful and credible election, whoever that emerges must be supported. We are praying for the emergence of the best candidate,” he said.

The AASDU president bemoaned the state of insecurity in Anambra and the entire South-East, warning that the state or Igbo land should not be turned into a war theatre. He added that the worrisome security challenge in the land should not be left to the police or security agencies alone, saying civilians should also help by providing relevant information to the security agencies to forestall further attacks.

