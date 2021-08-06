Anambra polls: Our efforts’ll resolve who flies APGA ticket – Umeh

A former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has said that the Peace, Reconciliation and Outreach Committee, set up by the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, to reconcile all aggrieved members, would certainly end the tussle of who flies the party’s ticket in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election.

Umeh stated this shortly after the committee met with some of the aggrieved party members in Awka, the Anambra State capital yesterday. According to him, the on-going political power tussle was proof to Nigerians that APGA remained the third largest and recognised political party in the country.

