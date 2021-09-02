News

Anambra polls: PDP shifts inauguration of campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the inauguration of its National Campaign Council for the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election from Thursday to Monday, Sept 6, 2021. The party disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) in Abuja. Thus, Akobundu said that the inauguration would be held at 3p.m at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. He added that the party leadership, however, regretted any inconveniences that the adjustment in the inauguration of the campaign council might have caused stakeholders, party members and supporters.

