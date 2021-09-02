Anambra polls: PDP shifts inauguration of campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the inauguration of its National Campaign Council for the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election from Thursday to Monday, Sept 6, 2021. The party disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) in Abuja. Thus, Akobundu said that the inauguration would be held at 3p.m at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. He added that the party leadership, however, regretted any inconveniences that the adjustment in the inauguration of the campaign council might have caused stakeholders, party members and supporters.
Related Articles
Intrigues as airlines get FG’s N4bn bailout fund
Scheduled carriers share N3bn, charter receive N1bn The Federal Government has kept to its promise with N4 a billion bailout that has been handed out to the carriers as a way of cushioning the effects of COVID-19 crises on the operations of the airlines. This is, however, not without rancour among the airlines on how […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NHRC: Alleged attack on law enforcement officers unacceptable
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has condemned in strong terms the alleged killing of Police Officers which is fast spreading across the country, saying that such heinous crime has no place in modern history and therefore should be eschewed to allow peace and orderliness to reign in the country. Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria fast descending into tyranny, dictatorship, says Afenifere
…accuses FG of misplacement of priorities The Pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has observed that Nigeria was fast becoming a dictatorial and tyrannical state. The organisation stated this in a press release issued on behalf of its acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi and made available […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)