Anambra primary: Tension as Moghalu, Uba, Okwuosa, others battle for APC ticket

Tension can best describe the mood in the All Progressives Congress (APC) which is the only crisis free political party in Anambra State as nine aspirants battle for the gubernatorial ticket of the party today. The tension is made manifest following the last minute horse trading and intrigues by the aspirants at the party headquarters in Abuja to secure the endorsement of the National leadership of the party.

The party which opted for a Direct Primary election instead of the usual delegates’ election has seen the rise of several member ship lists of voters as each aspirant is laying claim to their own respective list of members. But the state party chairman Chief Basil Ejidike told Saturday Telegraph that there is nothing like different lists adding that the registration and revalidation of members have already foreclosed all grey areas with regard to membership. Meanwhile top on list of candidates battling for the ticket include the MD / CEO of National Inland Water Ways (NIWA) Dr George Moghalu as well as Senator Andy Uba who had contested for the gubernatorial position three times. Also in the list of top contenders are Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Paul Orajaka, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Azuka Okwuosa. However fears are being entertained that the Direct Primary elections may be influenced by some alleged tin gods in the party but Ejidike has described this as untrue, contending that the primary election committee is made up of people of proven integrity and capacity.

Director General of Moghalu Campaign Organisation Arch. Okey Chukwuogo and Director of Operations for Azuka Okwuosa campaign organisation Engr. Ike Ekwensi expressed their confidence in the committee, adding that they have set machinery in motion to avert manipulation of the excise One of the directors of Chidozie Nwankwo’s campaign organization, Okonkwo Okom, warned that the party would not condone any act capable of derailing the electoral process, adding that his candidate is well prepared to face the election in a free and fair contest. The primary election will be conducted in the 326 electoral wards in Anambra State to nominate a candidate for the party.

Our Reporters

