Anambra ranks among 10 best secured states in Nigeria – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has ranked his state among the first 10 best secured states in the country. The governor said this yesterday while briefing journalists after a closed door meeting with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa. Giving an update of the security situation in his state, Soludo said the state was enjoying relative peace. He said: “I will bet you that it’s probably, if you rank the 36 states, in terms of security of life and property, Anambra will rank in the top five, the top 10, or there about. “From when we came, it’s a sea change, it’s like the difference between day and night. On daily basis there used to be kidnappings, killings and so on. “There were more than 15 camps all over in the southern senatorial zone, plus Ogbaru and I think they have been uprooted from those places. Anambra is relatively peaceful.”
Okunbor: Iconic philanthropist, business mogul takes a bow
It was William Shakespeare (1564 – 1616), the English playwright, poet and actor, who in one of his works, “As You Like It,” said: “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances, And one man in his time plays many parts, “His acts […]
Gbajabiamila denies planning to succeed Sanwo-Olu
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday insisted that he had “no immediate plan” to become Lagos State governor, ruling himself out of the 2023 governorship election. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu’s four-year tenure expiresin2023, andanumber of AllProgressivesCongress (APC) leaders, including Gbajabiamila, are said to be warming up to succeed him. Although the […]
Ukraine invasion only the beginning, Zelensky warns
…as Olympic champion banned for attending Putin rally Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has flagged comments by a Russian commander, who said Moscow wants to take control of southern Ukraine as it would give access to the separatist region of Transnistria in Moldova. Zelensky said the remark shows that Russia wants to invade other countries and that the […]
