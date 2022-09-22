News

Anambra ranks among 10 best secured states in Nigeria – Soludo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has ranked his state among the first 10 best secured states in the country. The governor said this yesterday while briefing journalists after a closed door meeting with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa. Giving an update of the security situation in his state, Soludo said the state was enjoying relative peace. He said: “I will bet you that it’s probably, if you rank the 36 states, in terms of security of life and property, Anambra will rank in the top five, the top 10, or there about. “From when we came, it’s a sea change, it’s like the difference between day and night. On daily basis there used to be kidnappings, killings and so on. “There were more than 15 camps all over in the southern senatorial zone, plus Ogbaru and I think they have been uprooted from those places. Anambra is relatively peaceful.”

 

Our Reporters

