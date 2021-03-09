News

Anambra REC blames leadership deficit for Nigeria’s development

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji at the weekend took a critical look at Nigeria’s socio-political journey since independence in 1960 and identified leadership deficit as the nation’s greatest developmental challenge.

 

Orji, who spoke at  Bridge Waters Hotels Enugu, as reviewer, during the public presentation of the book, “Footprints of Excellence: 80 Leadership Lessons from Global Titans,” said although there were some good leaders that would be found around the country, but the number was infinitesimal to make any impact.

 

He said: “For me, nothing justifies this book than the present political and social challenges we are having in Nigeria…

 

There is no doubt that we have leadership challenge and I commend the author for the courage to write this book.

 

“There is dire need for leadership today. We have people who have demonstrated good leadership here and there but the critical mass of leadership we need to lead us out of our woes to the Eldorado is in deficit.

 

Orji stressed that some of the lessons like patriotism, taking advantage of opportunities, anchoring society on God seeing challenges as an opportunity and humility, would be gleaned from the life of16 characters examined in the book, including Lee Kuan Yew, Ben Carson, Jack Ma and Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala.

 

He said each of the lessons speaks to specific leadership attributes such as values, learning, empathy, strategy, mentoring, vision and courage.

 

Speaking while performing the unveiling and presentation of the book, Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, said the intellectual and moral values of the author, Uche were brought to bear on the book. Igwe said:

 

“No other time in the history of Nigeria, will this book title be apt than the time we live in today. Its either you think negatively or positively. “We are in a nation where there is scarcity of value and people aspiring to be excellent are seen as people who lack value, so we are at a time there is loss of faith in leadership.”

