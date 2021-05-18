Metro & Crime

Anambra recorded 71 auto crashes this year –FRSC

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka Comment(0)
  • Bus drivers strike to protest member’s murder

 

Anambra State recorded 71 auto accidents between January and May 2021 compared with 27 it recorded within the same period last year. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Adewole Irelewuyi, disclosed this during the commemoration of this year’s United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

 

This came as shuttle bus drivers in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday embarked on a strike to protest the killing of one of their members by suspected cultists. Irelewuyi also disclosed that the commission had commenced sensitisation programmes on the application of 30km per hour speed limit for motorists operating in highly built up areas.

 

He said: “A competitive analysis of 2021 and 2020 and crashes caused by speeding from January to May shows that an increase was recorded in 2021 over 2020 and road transport crashes were 27 while it was 71 in the same  period of 2021 representing seventy percent increase.”

 

The sector commander, however, said the FRSC had taken proactive measures to tackle the issue of crashes, especially those associated with speeding in the state. Those measures, according to him, include ‘Mobile Speed Control’ termed: ‘Sting,’ along Awka-Nteje axis aimed at controlling the speed of moving vehicles and also bringing to book erring offenders.

 

He said: “Mobile courts would be set up where defaulters are brought before a magistrate, tried and given a fine or three months imprisonment as  well as daily enforcement on failure to install speed limiting devices.”

 

Also, the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Adams Mbanefo, said the government had been supportive to the activities of the FRSC.

He added that the government would ensure strict compliance with the regulated speed limit.

 

Meanwhile, thousands of commuters in Awka waited for several hours for shuttle buses to transport them to their respective destinations while some chose to walk to their offices and shops.

 

One of the shuttle bus drivers said the murdered member took shots of the suspected cultists at Ifite Awka when they were killing a rival cult member and allegedly posted the picture on social media

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests has revealed inadequacies in governance, says Ortom

Posted on Author Reporter

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said that the nationwide #EndSARS protest by Nigerian youths has indeed exposed the inadequacies in governance at all levels. He therefore, stressed the need to correct such inadequacies for a better and guaranteed future for the youths. The governor stated this during the  inauguration of […]
Metro & Crime

Kano obtains court order permanently closing Sheik’s religious centres

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano   The Kano State government has obtained a court order for the permanent closure of Sheik Abduljabar Mosque and all other religious centres owned by him and also restraining him from further preaching in the state. The order also directed all security agencies to arrest and deal decisively with anybody who tried […]
Metro & Crime

Nine die in Sokoto boat accident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least nine people reportedly lost their lives when the boat in which they were travelling capsized at Birjingo village in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Sadiq, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto yesterday. According to Sadiq, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica