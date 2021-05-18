Anambra recorded 71 auto crashes this year –FRSC

Bus drivers strike to protest member’s murder

Anambra State recorded 71 auto accidents between January and May 2021 compared with 27 it recorded within the same period last year. The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Adewole Irelewuyi, disclosed this during the commemoration of this year’s United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

This came as shuttle bus drivers in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday embarked on a strike to protest the killing of one of their members by suspected cultists. Irelewuyi also disclosed that the commission had commenced sensitisation programmes on the application of 30km per hour speed limit for motorists operating in highly built up areas.

He said: “A competitive analysis of 2021 and 2020 and crashes caused by speeding from January to May shows that an increase was recorded in 2021 over 2020 and road transport crashes were 27 while it was 71 in the same period of 2021 representing seventy percent increase.”

The sector commander, however, said the FRSC had taken proactive measures to tackle the issue of crashes, especially those associated with speeding in the state. Those measures, according to him, include ‘Mobile Speed Control’ termed: ‘Sting,’ along Awka-Nteje axis aimed at controlling the speed of moving vehicles and also bringing to book erring offenders.

He said: “Mobile courts would be set up where defaulters are brought before a magistrate, tried and given a fine or three months imprisonment as well as daily enforcement on failure to install speed limiting devices.”

Also, the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Adams Mbanefo, said the government had been supportive to the activities of the FRSC.

He added that the government would ensure strict compliance with the regulated speed limit.

Meanwhile, thousands of commuters in Awka waited for several hours for shuttle buses to transport them to their respective destinations while some chose to walk to their offices and shops.

One of the shuttle bus drivers said the murdered member took shots of the suspected cultists at Ifite Awka when they were killing a rival cult member and allegedly posted the picture on social media

