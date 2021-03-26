News

Anambra records 3,000 new cases of TB – Commissioner

The Anambra State Government yesterday revealed that the state recorded 3,000 new cases of Tuberculosis (TB) in 2020. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala disclosed at a press conference as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Tuberculosis Day in Awka, the state capital.

The World Tuberculosis Day is marked every March 24 to raise public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease. The theme of the 2021 World TB Day is “The Clock is Ticking.” Okpala, who said that the state was among the 22 high burden states with the disease in the country, however, added that the state government was committed to controlling the spread and sustaining interventions aimed at eliminating the scourge of TB. He described the theme of this year’s World TB Day commemoration as apt, saying it captured the need for increased and deliberate action as the world is running out of time to stamp out tuberculosis.

“It also conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB made by global leaders. This is especially critical in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put End-TB progress at risk, and to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with World Health Organisation directive,” he added.

The Commissioner, who further explained that the state was working in partnership with donor agencies to accelerate efforts at ensuring a TB-free state, therefore, appealed to the residents to report suspected cases of tuberculosis in their communities to the nearest healthcare centre for appropriate action. Also, the Deputy Programmes Manager, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Management, Mr. Edochie Ezebunafo, stressed the need to educate the public on the symptoms of TB and where people could get help.

