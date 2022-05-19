Anambra residents plan mass action over killings, arson

There are indications that some Anambra State residents are planning to confront the hoodlums wreaking havoc in the state. Gunmen have in recent weeks killed a number of people, including security personnel, and burnt public property in the state.

It was learnt that community leaders, mostly in Anambra South, are compiling the names of those suspected to be behind the killings and arson with the aim of confronting them. According to a leader of a vigilance group in a community in Ihiala Local Government Area, they have identified some of the criminals

He said: “We have the records of the natives that have been giving them information and already we have in police custody 18 persons who have been helpful with information. We have decided to take a bold step to help ourselves and if it means dying we shall all die and rest that survive will continue with their lives.

“We have also informed the security agencies about what we are going to do and we have been assisting them to fish out those boys and girls who have been assisting them (criminals) because strangers cannot act without the information.” Meanwhile, lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Ifeanyi Ejiofor has confirmed the meeting between Governor Charles Soludo and IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja. In the statement yesterday, Ejiofor said though the highlights of their meeting remain private, Kanu reiterated his concern over the activities of some people who have nothing to do with IPOB but wreaking havoc.

He said: “In view of this long-held position, Kanu consequently distanced IPOB from the nefarious activities of criminals who are desecrating our land and promised that their end is near.” He added: Onyendu restated that IPOB is a peaceful movement, and not in any way associated with any form of violence. “No doubt, the Federal Government has nothing to place before the court, to justify the bogus empty Charges filed against Onyendu. It is trite, therefore that, “you cannot place something on nothing and expect it to stand. “…Nnamdi Kanu continues to plead for calm, insisting that the strategy of the detractors to provoke retaliation will not succeed. It is ostensibly, a dead on arrival strategy, targeted at his peaceful movement.”

