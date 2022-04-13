Anambra: Residents urge Soludo to evacuate heaps of refuse in Onitsha

Residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to evacuate the heaps of garbage on most roads in the commercial city without further delay. The state government between April 2 and 4 was said to have carried out a massive waste evacuation and drainage desilting in four Local Government Areas of Ogbaru, Onitsha North, Onitsha South and parts of Idemili North.

The state government also declared restriction of movements between 7 am and 6 pm in those days and called on residents of the areas to come out en masse and join in the clean-up exercise. However, more than a week after the exercise, residents of Onitsha are calling on the state government to evacuate the generated waste which are occupying some city roads and making them impassable. One of the residents of the commercial city, Mr. Chukwudi Ibe, said the state government should continue the exercise until environmental sanity was restored to the area, even as he noted that the residents looked forward to such state-inspired clean up, embraced the exercise as houses and streets mobilised to clean up the drainage in their vicinity.

Ibe, who said market associations, also cooperated and cleaned up their environment during the exercise, however, lamented that one week after the exercise, heaps of garbage still covered the roads as the state government did not make arrangements for refuse collectors to evacuate them.

