Anambra roads’re death traps – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has declared roads in Anambra State as death traps, saying the state occupied 15th position on the list of those with bad roads in the country. The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, stated this during the flag off of the 2022 ember months’ safety campaign, organised in Awka under the theme- “speeding, overloading and unsafe tyres to arrive alive.”

Irelewuyi said: “The task of road traffic and safety management is a daunting challenge to both the government and citizens. “In Nigeria, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that Anambra roads occupy 15th position on the list of death trap roads in Nigeria. We should not allow the trend to continue.

“This campaign is however apt to cover casualty factors which include speeding, overloading, use of unsafe tyres, drunk driving, and non-use of seat belts and so on.” “The Corps is stepping up public enlightenment in motor parks, churches, mosques and the media. The Corps has also trained about 1,500 neighbourhood rescue teams across the state to assist in rescue efforts”.

 

