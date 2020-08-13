Metro & Crime

Anambra royal fathers: Our suspension by Obiano, abuse of power

Thirteen suspended traditional rulers of Anambra State have said their suspension by Governor Willy Obiano is abuse of power and high handedness.
The royal fathers, who were suspended for one year and their certificates withdrawn by the state government for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said they were in the country’s seat of power on a commendation visit to the President for what he has done for the South East zone.
At a press conference after the visit, they said as royal fathers who are custodians of the people’s heritage, they felt that it was incumbent to express appreciation to the president on behalf of the people of the area.
Prince Arthur Eze, who led the royal fathers to visit Buhari, was at the press conference.
Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nwafia, who read the text of the conference, explained that they committed no crime in visiting the President, adding that it was within their fundamental human rights.
“All what we have done were in exercise of our fundamental human rights and we emphasis that no one can take that from us.
“Freedom of speech, freedom of movements are all enshrined in our constitution and grand norm. Any attempt against these would amount to muzzling the traditional institutions and we cannot accept that,” the traditional rulers argued.
According to them, the state government premised its action on the pretext that they did not obtain permission from the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, but said it was a lame excuse bereft of ideas.
They added that such has shown how draconian the state government has become.

