Anambra royal rumble

•Parallel traditional councils emerge

•They remain suspended –Govt

The face-off between the Anambra State government and some traditional Rulers in the area got messier yesterday when a parallel Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council emerged. This is following the alleged suspension of the Chairman Anambra Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe by 12 traditional rulers led by Peter Uyanwa as Chairman of the faction.

It would be recalled that 12 Traditional Rulers were three days ago suspended by the Anambra State government for accompanying Prince Authur Eze to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari, without the approval of government.

The traditional rulers, led by Igwe Peter Uyanwa as Chairman, could not see the President but was received by the Chief of Staff to the President Amb. Ibrahim, Gambari. According to a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Greg Obi the 12 monarchs were accused of questionable characters and failed to seek permission from government before embarking on a trip to Abuja.

At the moment, Igwe Uyanwa of Ukwulu Community in Dunukofia Local Government Area is leading a faction of the Traditional Rulers Council, while Obi of Onitsha is leading the faction loyal to government. Though the Obi of Onitsha Obi Alfrad Achebe (Agbogidi) was not at hand to react to this develoment the Chairman Anambra North Traditional Rulers Council Igwe Roland Odegbo of Nteje Community dismissed the report of parallel Traditional Rulers Council contending that there is no division.

“There is nothing like a parallel Traditional Rivers Council in Anambra State. We only have one and it is led by our Chairman Obi Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha. “Anybody parading himself as chairman Traditional Rulers Council is only thriving on illegality and it cannot stand. “Anambra State traditional Rulers are one and we have implicit confidence in our Chairman the Obi of Onitsha.

He is educated, well connected and a sound man and so far he has been managing and running the affairs of Anambra State Traditional Rulers effectively,” he said. Odegbo further noted that issues concerning the 12 traditional rulers would be resolved in due time adding that traditional rulers should be mindful of their actions in order not to over heat the polity.

“This is not good and it amounts to overheating the polity and we as traditional rules should be mindful of our actions in order not to over heart the polity” “

While we make efforts at resolving the issue as traditional rulers, the 12 traditional rulers remain suspended by the state government and members of the general public are hereby urged to discountenance anybody or group of persons parading themselves as Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council or chairman of such a body,” he said.

According to the spokesman of the order faction, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia Community: “We have made it clear that the Anambra State government does not have any right whatsoever to suspend a Traditional Ruler and we remain traditional rulers of our respective communities.”

“I do not need any permission from anybody to travel because have freedom of movement and association which is in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

“What government is doing is to create division among the traditional rulers and is in day unfortunate and sadding because these divisions will not help us and government has choosen to factionalise the traditional Rulers Council,” he said.

Special Adviser to the governor, on Political Matters, Barr. Ifeatu Obiokoye told reporters that the 12 traditional rulers remain suspended by state government. “Somebody came out to address himself as the Chairman Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council with his cohorts claiming that they are now in charge and suspending the Obi of Onitsha.

“At what point did traditional ruler started getting involved in politics. The Community and Elders Council elect a Traditional Ruler and Present to the state government which issues him with a certificate and staff of office confirming him as the traditional ruler and without that certificate he cannot lay claim to that throne and cannot discharge the duties of a traditional ruler.

“In the event of misconduct or taking actions that are unbecoming of a traditional ruler our breach of the law or the laws of the country or Anambra State Law for Traditional Rulers 1981 the state government reserves the right to withdraw his certificate or suspend him.

“Traditional Rulers are custodians of our culture, tradition and all that we hold dear and sacred and they should be seen as such. But when traditional rulers start to meddle into politics and challenging constituted authorities, then it is unbecoming of such monarchs and government will not hesitate in invoking the full laws of the land to serve as a deterrent to others in future and until the twelve of them purges themselves of their actions they remain suspended,” he said.

