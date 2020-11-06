Anambra: SARS arrested, murdered my husband, widow tells panel

A widow, Mrs. Chidimma Edozieuno, yesterday asked the police in Anambra State to release the body of her husband, Mr. Johnson Edozieuno. Chidimma made the demand in a petition she submitted to the judicial panel of enquiry set up by the state government to look into extrajudicial killings by members of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The panel yesterday received a total of 33 petitions from members of the public. In one of the petitions, Chidimma said her husband was arrested and killed by the police. The widow said Johnson’s body should be released for burial. She said Johnson, who lived in Benin Republic, visited Nigeria after she was delivered of a baby. But, according to her, Johnson was arrested in the early hours of August 1, 2017 by policemen in mufti at her Ichida Street residence in Awka. She said her valuables were also carted away as the operatives did not disclose their base or where they were taking him to. Chidimma said the only thing they told her was that her husband was a kidnapper and that she would not see him again. The widow said after she searched the police stations around Awka without success, information got to the family that her husband was being tortured and detained at the disbanded SARS office, Awkuzu. She said a legal process was commenced at the state High Court, Awka, to secure Johnson’s release. According to her, in the process the legal department of SARS informed the court that her husband had died. The widow said that was how the matter was dismissed by the court. She pleaded with the committee to prevail on the police to release her husband’s body, return her property and pay reasonable compensation to her and her family left behind by the deceased. The panel chaired by Hon. Justice Veronica Umeh said it would investigate the claims in the petitions and come up with recommendations.

