Anambra: SARS arrested, murdered my husband, widow tells panel

A widow, Mrs. Chidimma Edozieuno, yesterday asked the police in Anambra State to release the body of her husband, Mr. Johnson Edozieuno. Chidimma made the demand in a petition she submitted to the judicial panel of enquiry set up by the state government to look into extrajudicial killings by members of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The panel yesterday received a total of 33 petitions from members of the public. In one of the petitions, Chidimma said her husband was arrested and killed by the police. The widow said Johnson’s body should be released for burial. She said Johnson, who lived in Benin Republic, visited Nigeria after she was delivered of a baby. But, according to her, Johnson was arrested in the early hours of August 1, 2017 by policemen in mufti at her Ichida Street residence in Awka. She said her valuables were also carted away as the operatives did not disclose their base or where they were taking him to. Chidimma said the only thing they told her was that her husband was a kidnapper and that she would not see him again. The widow said after she searched the police stations around Awka without success, information got to the family that her husband was being tortured and detained at the disbanded SARS office, Awkuzu. She said a legal process was commenced at the state High Court, Awka, to secure Johnson’s release. According to her, in the process the legal department of SARS informed the court that her husband had died. The widow said that was how the matter was dismissed by the court. She pleaded with the committee to prevail on the police to release her husband’s body, return her property and pay reasonable compensation to her and her family left behind by the deceased. The panel chaired by Hon. Justice Veronica Umeh said it would investigate the claims in the petitions and come up with recommendations.
Related Articles
Ogun bows to pressure, suspends controversial Pension Reform Bill
Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Barely 24 hours after organised labour in Ogun State threatened to go on strike over the amended Pension Reform Bill, the state government Tuesday stepped down the controversial bill. Labour had on Monday insisted that the new law was “hurriedly passed by the state House of Assembly without its consent.” The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun
Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun State have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorizing Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of the state. The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Dayo Ajala a.k.a Otege; 35-year-old Ismaila Badmus a.k.a Obasanjo; 24-year-old Joseph Sunday a.k.a J.J; and 27-year-old Chuckwuemeka Paul a.k.a Ejima. Also arrested was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SOKIPEP: We condemn renewed S’Kaduna attack
The Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has condemned renewed attack on a community in the troubled area. A civil society organisation, SOKIPEP is involved in peace building advocacy in Southern Kasuna, which has continued to witness attacks by gunmen. In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, SOKIPEP expressed worries over the development, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)