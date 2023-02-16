Anambra: Shedding the weight of touts, taxes on transporters

Anger

Onitsha-Awka-Enugu Expressway got a good dose of protests by the ‘Keke’ tricycle operators and their counterparts in the commercial shuttle transport business. For over five hours traffic along the expressway was frustrating and commuters had to complete their journey on foot Their anger was the announcement by the state government that Keke operators should pay N15,000 monthly while the shuttle operators should pay N25,000 monthly among others . This had lingered for months and several discussions without end have been held in a bid to review the tariff. Deepening the situation was also the activities of the touts who have been ripping off transporters under the guise of revenue contractors for the state government

Agony of operators

Consequent upon this development, tricycle operators in Anambra state began to flee in droves following harassment and brutality by alleged touts who have been extorting money from them. So far about 25 Keke tricycle operators have been beaten blueblack by touts who despite being banned by the Anambra state government are still operating and collecting revenue. This is coming as eight suspected touts have been arrested by security operatives through the assistance of the Ocha Brigade a Task Force body set up by government. At an emergency meeting of the Anambra Keke Drivers Forum which had in attendance the Managing Director Ocha Brigade, Mr Celestine Anere and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Digital Revenue, Mr Isaac Okoro, some of the operators lamented that this has also affected the statutory payment of the N15,000 monthly tax to government.

Diverse accounts

According to Boniface Okeke who fled with his colleagues out of Onitsha: “The touts are everywhere at Nkpor junction, New parts, Obodo Ukwu road, by Zenith Bank, they have been attacking us to pay N7,000.00 and N8,000.00 warning us not to pay to government. “They go about with their members forcing us to pay money and this has affected our business and our lives are in danger”, he said. Ifeanyi Okafor another member of the body narrated how he made calls to government numbers and according to him; “The person that received the call was a Policeman and he told me to use the EndSARS style to fight the touts the way we fought the police and as I speak to you areas like Eke Agba market in Isuaniocha in Awka North local government have been taken over by touts and the police is afraid to go there,” he said. The Convener of Anambra Keke Drivers Forum, Osita Obi, noted that the organization is happy with Governor Charles Soludo’s fight against touts in the state adding that it has gone a long way in stopping the rip-off on the operators by the touts. “We are not against the payment of the N15,000 tax introduced by government and we have commenced registration of members and we shall be paying weekly as was agreed but the touts are dealing with our members. “We want the payment to have a human face and if it is considered it would generate more revenue for the government,” he said. Reacting to this development the M/D Ocha Brigade, Mr Celestine Aneri reiterated government’s resolve to stamp out touting in the area adding that the body would be recruiting members of the forum as adhoc staff to identify them.

Arrests

“We have made several arrests about four to eight of them and the matter is at the Magistrate Court, Awka and we are still out to get more of them arrested” he said. Anere noted that the state government has zero tolerance for the activities of touts in Anambra state adding that the Keke operators should endeavor to pay their taxes and register their names while government would in turn provide a level playing ground for their business to thrive. Deepening this situation, traders at Awka main market have protested the imposition alleging that touts are being used to ripoff operators under the guise of taxes and levies for government. According to the Chairman, Eke-Awka Food Stuff Dealers Association, Mr Chukwuemeka Onyemaechi, who spoke to reporters during the protest; “Some touts came to the market and stopped our suppliers from the North from off-loading their goods unless they pay the sum of N30,000 per truck as against the payment of N8,000.00 that we used to pay before” “They also insisted that we pay N20,000 for trucks with six tires as against N 5,000.00 and the sum of N 6,000.00 for Datsun trucks as against N500.00 per truck. Continuing, Onyemechi lamented that; “After the off-loading of the goods, smaller trucks are being forced to pay N3,000.00 as against N300.00 before the goods would be allowed to leave the market,” he said. He further lamented that” as a result of the imposition of heavy taxes, the food suppliers have resolved to stop supplying those goods to Anambra state and we all know the grave implications of that.”

Desperation motives

The market leader expressed fears that their would be high increase in the cost of food items. “We sell Dawa at N40,000 per bag , a bag of Joro is N45,000, a bag of corn N25,000, a bag of iron beans N60,000, potiskum beans, N63,000, rice, N45,000 for ‘foreign’ and N27,000 for ‘local’ rice. When contacted the Chairman of the Board Of Internal Revenue, Mr Obiora Maduebo directed the traders to the Chairman of Awka Main Market, Ozo Jude Agumadu as the government point man. But Agumadu contended that the revenue contract was awardshuttle ed to a contractor at the cost of N50 million adding that he had no hand in the taxation.

Govt’s position

Apparently the Anambra state government is not unmindful of the excruciating pains of the transport operators hence the interactive meeting between it and the stakeholders in the sector. It was at that meeting that the stakeholders bared their minds on the need to review the rates being paid by them and Governor Soludo did not disappoint them. Shortly before the end of the meeting Soludo announced the suspension of taxes on heavy duty trucks in the area. Also the governor announced the slashing of tariffs paid by the commercial vehicle operations by 35 percent hence reducing the burden on the operators. Similarly the monthly payment was also reduced to weekly payment as was demanded by the operators. According to him, “we have heard cases of heavy duty drivers being taxed for loading, off loading and transportation to their shops and this is unacceptable to us in this government” “With this, we are killing commerce in Anambra state and that would certainly affect our economy as a state.” “We are putting up arrangements to figure out the way forward because they are expected to be in a park where those payments would be made once and not the multiple times”

Anguish, fear

“On the case of the rates for payment we have reduced the tab for Keke tricycle from N15,000 to N10,000 and that means N2,500 every week, for the taxi operators it is now from N17,500 to N12,000 which means N3,000 weekly and shuttle rate had been cut down from N20,000 to N12,000 that is N3,000 weekly” “Okada operators will now pay N4,000 as against N7,500 before while mini buses now pay N3,750 and this rate took immediate effect” Soludo who made this disclosure during a meeting with the operators in Awka noted that the issue of touting would be tackled adding that flash points such as Oye Agu Abagana, Nkpor, Obosi, New Parts, Head bridge would witness the full presence of government as government is targeting the arrest of at least 100 suspected touts at each flash point.

Next step

“What we are trying to do is to put in place progressive tax regime and one that takes into cognizance that some people earn less while others earn more and you pay according to what you can generate” Coordinator Keke Drivers Forum, Osita Obi, described Soludo’s gesture as fantastic, adding that this would give transporters enough impetus to pay promptly.

He said: “We need to commend the governor for what he has done and that means that he has a listening ear by reviewing the taxes.’ “No transporter has any reason not to pay and we are organizing our members to be on the watch for those touts that would attempt to extort money from our members.” “As we speak now we have compiled the list of those touts that go about disturbing our members as well as those criminals that claim to be agents of the government who go about ripping off the transporters and so far we have compiled about 160 suspected touts and the government would soon take action,” he said.

