Anambra: Soludo and his 20 apostles

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the list of commissioner nominees presented to the Anambra State House of Assembly for screening by Governor Chukwuma Soludo

At last, the much expected members of Governor Charles Soludo’s executive council was made public last Tuesday, and it indeed, threw political watchers off balance. Earlier, it was believed that the 140-man transition committee would form the cabinet but before this could be digested, Soludo came up with the Anambra Talent Data base. It was canvassed that the data base which has to do with forwarding of curriculum vitae of applicants would form the nucleus of his cabinet only for his media aide, Mr. Joe Anatune, to explain that it is from the data base that government would form the source of procuring professionals in all walks of life for the development of Anambra State.

Political watchers were once again beaten to it by the governor and no one at some point could imagine his point of departure and before they knew it, the list of 20 commissioner designates was sneaked into the social media. Most people did not take the list for its face value, describing it as one of those social media hypes that has been the bane of the new media but that same day, the Speaker of the state House Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Okafor, announced the names and the list was confirmed as true. A rundown of the commissioner nominees shows a blend of the older and younger generation with some cabinet members born in 1960, while others were born in the late eighties.

The youngest is Miss Chiamaka Helen Nnake, the commissioner nominee for Budget and Economic Planning. Each of the local government areas in the state is represented on the list of cabinet members with the exception of Onitsha South Local Government Area. Also 15 special advisers were also appointed by the governor, thereby bringing the number to 35 and it is expected that more appointments would be made along the line for the positions of senior special assistants and special assistants as well as executive assistants.

However, Soludo’s body language indicates that he is not given to having too many political appointees as was the case with the last administration even as it was argued then that the administration of Willie Obiano tried as much as possible to ensure more participation of youths and politicians in government, and in a long run curbed unemployment and crime.

The political class

Against the fears that Soludo will abandon the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), his appointments to a large ex-tent proved bookmakers wrong. In fact, he almost returned some of the appointees of the former governor and equally brought in some party faithful into his cabinet. According to a political analyst, Mr. Ebuka Onyekwelu, those on the list of would-be Anambra commissioners, numbering 20, an addition of one nominee as against the 19, who served during Obiano’s term, are not all new. For instance, Chika Anara, Ifeatu Onejeme and Paul Nwosu, were all members of the State Executive Council in Obiano’s government.

However, Ifeatu Onejeme is the only commissioner under Obiano that got reappointed. Anara and Nwosu served as special advisers. Ify Obinabo and Agha Mba, were transition chairpersons of Orumba North and Onitsha North, respectively during Obiano’s administration although Obinabo served as special adviser as well. Engr. Felix Odimegwu and Ify Igwebuike were part of Obiano’s government. Odimegwu served as transition chairman of Nnewi South before he was later appointed as senior special assistant. Paulinus Onyeka, on his part, was a member of the 5th Anambra State House of Assembly before serving as an assistant to Obiano after failing to secure reelection in 2015.

For Tony Ifeanya, he served as state secretary of APGA till his nomination by Prof. Soludo. Beyond the political appointments is the internal alliances that pervaded before the publication of the list, which allegedly saw some standard bearers across the parties.

Inputs were alleged to have been made by the likes of Chief Cletus Ibeto in the choice of appointees from Nnewi North council area as well as the input of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu in the choice of appointees from Nnewi South. Also, the choice of appointees from Anambra East and West local government areas were alleged to have been influenced by a member of the National Assembly in the area, an indication that Soludo respects political bloc that had in the past dictated the pace of Anambra politics.

The same is said to be the case with the commissioner position for Ihiala Local Government Area as Soludo opted for the anointed of an oil magnate, who hails from Uli town. However, a former chairman of Nnewi South council area, who was also a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of APGA, Cheif Romanus Okoli, described the cabinet list as a master piece. According to him, every member of that cabinet is a home grown Anambra person as the idea of inviting people from abroad who are not on ground to come and serve has become history. “All of them have been in Anambra State for more than 20 years or there about and they are at home with the challenges being faced by the state and I congratulate His Excellency for also bringing in young men and women of vigour into the service of the state,” he said.

The technocrats

Governor Soludo equally brought in technocrats into his administration with the appointment of the likes of Dr. Forster Ihejiofor for Agriculture, Engr Felix Odumegwu for Environment, Prof Mrs. Sylvia Idemeje for Transport and a journalist, Mr. Donatus Onyenji for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment.

There are also Prof Ofonze Amaucheazi (SAN), Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, Adam Obidike, Dr. Ngonadi, Julius Mmelikam and Prof Therese China- Udeh for Land, Works and Infrastructure, Commerce and Industry, Power and Water Resources and Education, respectively. It is believed that with the blend of politicians and technocrats, the administration of Soludo will hit the ground running and it is also expected that the turnaround of Anambra State will materialized in no distant future. However, some political watchers still feel that the number is yet to represent the teaming supporters of his ambition during the election as it is being contended that many are still out there waiting for what they describe as reward for loyalty. Also the near absence of appointees from other political parties is yet another angle.

It is a fact the emergence of Soludo as governor of Anambra State was not largely and totally an APGA affair as it was a collective decision to elect him and set the state on the path progress hence members of other political parties are expected to be part of the government.

He is yet to appoint members of statutory boards and heads of parastatals as well as their members, which indeed will accomodate not just politicians but others. No doubt, the belief is that Soludo’s team will inject fresh blood and new impetus in the management of the human and material resources that are bound in Anambra State but some stakeholders have warned against allowing the state civil service to rekindle the old inglorious flame of sabotaging the blueprint of transforming the state into a model for good governance by a people oriented leadership.

