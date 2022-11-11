Anambra: Soludo presents N260bn 2023 budget

Anambra State Governor- Chukwuma Soludo yesterday presented the 2023 budget of N260 billion to the House of Assembly. A breakdown of the budget tagged “Budget of Acceleration” shows that capital expenditure will gulp N164.2 billion, accounting for 63.2 per cent while the recurrent expenditure of N95.5 billion accounts for 36.8 per cent with a deficit of N13 billion.

The governor urged residents to pay taxes to enable the government to fix the state. “We expect the rich and the middle class everywhere to pay their fair share,” he said He said that he was presenting the draft budget in the context of a very bumpy national and international order.

Soludo said: “More recently, a huge national emergency occurred, triggered by unprecedented flooding which engulfed more than 50% of Anambra’s landmass, dislocating hundreds of thousands of families and destroying lives, farms, assets and livelihoods. “Given Anambra’s status as the gully erosion capital of Africa (if not the world), the massive flooding exacerbated an already terrible situation with massive landslides (with villages sinking) and roads and bridges swept away. “As the floods recede, we are faced with the huge challenges of resettling residents of the seven local governments sacked by flood, rebuilding the damaged infrastructure and addressing the existential threats of pervasive gully erosion.”

