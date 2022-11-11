News Top Stories

Anambra: Soludo presents N260bn 2023 budget

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor- Chukwuma Soludo yesterday presented the 2023 budget of N260 billion to the House of Assembly. A breakdown of the budget tagged “Budget of Acceleration” shows that capital expenditure will gulp N164.2 billion, accounting for 63.2 per cent while the recurrent expenditure of N95.5 billion accounts for 36.8 per cent with a deficit of N13 billion.

The governor urged residents to pay taxes to enable the government to fix the state. “We expect the rich and the middle class everywhere to pay their fair share,” he said He said that he was presenting the draft budget in the context of a very bumpy national and international order.

Soludo said: “More recently, a huge national emergency occurred, triggered by unprecedented flooding which engulfed more than 50% of Anambra’s landmass, dislocating hundreds of thousands of families and destroying lives, farms, assets and livelihoods. “Given Anambra’s status as the gully erosion capital of Africa (if not the world), the massive flooding exacerbated an already terrible situation with massive landslides (with villages sinking) and roads and bridges swept away. “As the floods recede, we are faced with the huge challenges of resettling residents of the seven local governments sacked by flood, rebuilding the damaged infrastructure and addressing the existential threats of pervasive gully erosion.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos targets 50 % food production by 2025

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategies to boost food production and guarantee food security, Lagos State Government has said that it planned to increase the quantity of food it produces and consumes from 20 24% to 40 – 50% by the year 2025. The government, which also said it was currently working on modalities to commence […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: OPCI President knocks Buhari, says he is a complete failure

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruf Olarewaju, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a complete failure owing to the security mess the country despite having a retired General at the helm.   OPCI President, who was fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, opined that the security […]
News

No Edo community sacked by bandits – Police

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, has denied that a community in Ovia North East Local Government of the state has been seized by marauding bandits. Ogbadu made the clarification when he led a joint security team comprising police, soldiers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers and vigilantes to the community. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica