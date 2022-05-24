News Top Stories

Anambra South stakeholders seek Soludo’s support for Ihiala bloc’s APGA Senatorial ticket

Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

Stakeholders from Anambra South Senatorial District of have urged Governor Chukwuma Soludo to support a Senatorial candidate from the Ihiala bloc of the zone. According to them, since 1999, the bloc has not tasted t representation in the senatorial zone.

 

Addressing some journalists in Abuja, yesterday, chairman of Unaligned Stakeholders of Anambra, Chief Nnodim Ewelukwa, said the only way Soludo would build peace and unity, especially in Anambra South Senatorial zone, where he hails from, is to ensure fairness and equity.

 

They tasked the governor on the even distribution of legislative and other elective positions in the state to stem the feeling of alienation and complaints of marginalization by some communities in the state.

 

Ewelukwa disclosed that the current struggle in All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as it pertains to Anambra South Senatorial zone presents a huge test for Governor Soludo’s sense of justice, fairness and equity.

 

He remarked that a situation whereby a person from the same Old Aguata Union (OAU), where the governor is from, is contesting for the Senate seat does not augur well for the power rotation arrangement in Anambra South Senatorial zone. Ewelukwa expressed dismay that after representing the zone in the Senate for 12 years, another candidate from OAU should be aspiring for another term when a particular bloc has not represented the zone

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

