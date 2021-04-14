Metro & Crime

Anambra: Storm destroys schools, hospitals, IDP camp, others

Windstorm accompanying a downpour at the weekend destroyed at least 30 buildings at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. Several residents of the community were rendered homeless as the storm damaged schools, hospitals and other structures. The windstorm also destroyed one of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps at Father Joseph Memorial High School, where over 10 buildings were badly damaged.

The students of Father Joseph High School, Aguleri, had just resumed from the Easter break when the windstorm destroyed their hostels and other buildings in the school. Masters Chidera Udo and Akachukwhu Atupulazi said they were in the hostel at night when a heavy wind started to blow off the buildings’ roofs, forcing them to scamper for safety. “We were in the hostel when the windstorm started pushing our doors and started blowing off the roofs. We were all scared,” one of them said.

