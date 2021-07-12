News Top Stories

Anambra: Sworn enemies destabilizing PDP –Anenih, Obi

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election coming up November 6, 2021, former Minister for Women’s Affairs, Mrs Josephine Anenih, has called on the party to sanction characters parading parallel candidate for the governorship election.

 

Describing them as sworn enemies of the party, Anenih insisted that these characters, whose stock in trade is to merchandize the party in every election season, were paid by desperate politicians to carry court orders in their pockets wherever they go, in order to ensure that the party do not go into elections as a united family.

In a chat with newsmen at the weekend in Awka, Anenih, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said: “For the past 16 years, PDP has been out of power in Anambra State.

At every election circle, this same character will have parallel congress.

That is their stock in trade. As we’re talking about reconciling with people who are not happy in the party, there is no way these characters could be made happy, because, they’re spoilers. What they’re interested in doing is to merchandize the party and to make sure there’s no stability.”

 

In a separate interview, former senator representing Anambra Central at the national assembly, and member of the party’s board of trustees, Ben Obi, said Valentine Ozigbo remained the candidate sponsored by the party ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

“I don’t know about the second candidate emerging in PDP. For people who are used to trading with the party over the years, we’re not concerned about that.

 

As far as we’re concerned, as leaders and members of the party, we had the primary that was conducted at the Women’s Development Centre in Awka, and PDP’s candidate emerged in the person of Val Ozigbo. So, we’re not at the same page with people talking about conducting parallel primary,” he said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

