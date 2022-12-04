Anambra taking measures to prevent fire disasters at markets, says Ibezim

Recently, a section of Onitsha Market at Kano Street market in Anambra State was razed by fire three weeks after the chemical market was also burnt. The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim speaks on the fate of Anambra traders and steps to protect commercial activities in the area OKEY MADUFORO was there’

The recent fire incident was one incident too many and the general public is getting worried about these incidents. Is your administration not concerned?

To say that we are concerned is to say the least, because these are people’s businesses that are greatly being affected by these fire incidents and it has been a huge loss that runs in billions of naira.

Some may have obtained loans from banks or from cooperative societies to run their business and at the end it goes up in flames while the traders watch helplessly and cannot do anything about it.

It is also sad that it happens once the dry season comes in and this just after the perennial flooding has receded and then fire disaster sets in. We thank God that no life was lost to the incident but certainly people’s means of livelihood had been lost greatly and that is very unfortunate.

However, what comes to mind is how to avert such incidents in future and that it doesn’t stop at our coming here to see for ourselves and to undertake the extent of destruction. Our administration has as one of its first line charges of improving trade, commerce and industry in the state in tune with modern trend all over the world and our markets and business concerns forms the focal point of what we are doing.

Going by your findings, what do you feel can be done to prevent future reoccurrences?

Well, you can see for yourself that shops in our markets don’t have fire extinguishers and we see this as very important that traders, in fact, all traders should have fire extinguishers as a first aid measure to prevent it from escalating.

When you go through the markets you will also discover that they are blocked by the construction of illegal structures which make it difficult to access the market in times of emergency like what just happened.

We are going to make our markets accessible so that one can enter them freely and fight fire incidents, and those illegal structures were built by traders all in the bid to enlarge their business and this has been counter-productive.

We also need the cooperation of the traders and market leaders to achieve this because it doesn’t stop at having individual fire extinguishers but to make the markets accessible in time of need.

There have been complaints that the fire service architecture in our markets is not functional?

The traders have said that and we have taken note of that and our administration has a workable framework of reviving those facilities through stationing more and functional fire fighting vehicles and other architecture to contain incidents of fire disaster in future.

Also the manner electrical installations are made in our markets have not helped matters and most installations are done as make shifts, and sometimes the market encounters power surge and those illegal installations would even become contributory factors that lead to fire disaster in the markets. This is also being factored in as measures towards averting future occurrences in our markets and we once again need the contributions of the traders.

When you look at those fire service architecture you will see that most of them have been converted to parking lots, and some of them have disappeared into the shops that you cannot really differentiate between the shopping areas and where those fire service architecture are.

The Fire Services Department, I must say, have been alive to its responsibilities but we shall endeavor to revive those ones at the markets.

You earlier talked about training of traders as well as insurance scheme or policy?

Yes, those days of embarking on businesses without protection have gone. We have had cases where people invest heavily in business hoping to get return on investments and before this is actualized they are all lost to fire incidents.

This is really sad and frustrating and that has been the bane of Igbo businesses and I am not saying that there not those that actually ensured their businesses but the number is a far cry from those that didn’t do so.

So our administration has designed a frame work and template to carry out training and sensitization of our traders on embarking on insurance and we as a government would see to it that the business of our people are secured so that in the unexpected events of incidents like this they would be rest assured that their investments are protected.

There has been this call for some form of government palliatives to the victims of the fire incident?

The idea appears attractive but we need to formally look at the number of those affected and where the government can come in. It doesn’t stop at calling for assistance but we need to know exactly the correct date of the level of damage and possibly the root cause of the fire.

It doesn’t stop at wholesale intervention because our administration deals with facts and figures to know where we come in as a government. We have not met and sat down with the market leadership since after the incident to indeed go down to specifics.

This is not to say that the idea is out of place, but we need to really look at it critically and that also bring us to the issue of enumeration of the shops in our respective markets which is ongoing and had it been that we had this necessary information about our markets beforehand the either would have been much easier for us.

But all the same, Mr. Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, is on top of the matter and you all know that he takes his time to put in place something permanent that is long lasting, and also far reaching and we know that he appreciates the pains of our people and especially the traders that lost their wears to the inferno and will very soon come up with something far reaching.

