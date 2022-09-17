News

Anambra targets exhibition of 10m yams as Umueri community celebrates

Determined to sustain the Igbo cultural heritage, the Anambra State government is set to exhibit over 10 million yams during this year’s New Yam Festival. This was just as the Umeri Community in Anambra East Local Government Area flagged off this year’s New Yam Festival billed to end this weekend. The state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, told reporters in Awka that; “we are particular about sustaining the culture and traditions of our people through the New Yam Festivals across the state and we are looking at over 10 million yams that would be displayed in communities and this would go a long way to improving our agricultural sector through yam cultivation.”

At the Ikamuo (New Yam Festival), the Traditional Prime Minister of Umeri Community, Onowu Mike Ezeakonobi said that the community was about to celebrate the New Yam Festival. “We give yam great position in Igbo culture and tradition. The New Yam festival takes place between August and September, but without Onowu declaration, nobody can just wake up and start eating yam,” he said.

The Onowu urged the elders to properly guide youths in their various communities, adding that if they are not properly guided they will mess up the cultural values. Speaking at the occasion, member representing Anambra East constituency in the state House of Assembly, Obinna Emeneka, commended the people for keeping their tradition alive over the years.

 

