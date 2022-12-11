News

Anambra to begin electronic filing of court process – Nweze

Posted on Author Onah Onah ONITSHA Comment(0)

The Administrative Judge of Onitsha Judicial Division, Justice J.I. Nweze has called on the Legal practitioners in the State to queue into the electronic filing process in line with the global practices.

Justice Nweze gave the advice Saturday, at the 3rd Ozo Amanke Okafor Memorial Lecture and Launching of Ozo Amanke Okafor Bar Centre, Awka, Anambra State.

Justice Nwaeze, urged lawyers to equip themselves for change, saying that state judiciaries have long adopted the electronic filing of court processes, virtual hearing and electronic recording of proceedings, and that Anambra will soon commence electronic filing of court processes.

He said: “The lawyer who will excel must be ready to learn, unlearn and relearn the law. He must be devoted to continuing legal education. The law report must be his regular companion.

“The world is going digital, the resource materials are all online, those who refuse to upgrade will be left behind. Some state judiciaries have already adopted the electronic filing processes, virtual hearing and electronic recording of proceedings.

“We must therefore ensure that not only do we acquire the necessary skills, we must also acquire the necessary tools. The lawyer of the future is one who must be committed to continuous personal development. He must understand that he is a student of life, because the law keeps changing.”

Nwaeze while speaking on the life and times of Ozo Amanke Okafor, a foremost and celebrated Anambra indigenous lawyer, harped on the need for Lawyers to strive for excellence at all times saying that the use of improper words in court is a product of lack of self discipline.

 

