Anambra to construct international drug market in Oba

Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, has revealed that plans are underway to construct an international drug market that would reduce influx of adulterated drugs in the state. Obidike made the disclosure yesterday in Onitsha during an on-the-spot assessment of the location at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner in company of officials of the state Physical Planning Board said the market would also reduce the influx of low quality drugs into homes and health facilities. “Anambra is one of the four states benefiting from the project alongside Kano, Abia and Lagos; with works in the other three states almost at different stages of completion.

“Unfortunately, the project is unable to take off in Anambra due to bottlenecks and encroachment by illegal developers. “Governor Charles Soludo’s administration has vested interest in the project and he wants it to be a world standard market, which is why he sent us on this visit to ascertain if the project and its location meet international requirements.

