News

Anambra to partner EEDC on PPP power generation

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comment(0)

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has commenced a 48-hour metering service to the people of the state. EEDC Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Vincent Ekwekwu, who announced this urged residents of Anambra State to avail themselves of the opportunity of the mobile map metering to get prepaid meters.

He gave the advice yesterdaywhileflagging- off themobile map metering in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. He said the era of estimated and post-paid billings was over with the introduction of the new arrangement targeted at ensuring customers access prepaid meters within 48 hours. He also assured periodic reimbursement with the cost value of the meter through energy. He said: “We call it mobile because of the reduction in time frame it takes to install a meter after payment within 48 hours.

“The whole essence is to increase patronage and close the metering gap because people are complaining they’re no more comfortable with estimated billing. “But with this arrangement, the era of estimated and post-paid is gone. Apart from the smart prepaid meters being recharged online, you can now regulate your supply and manage your energy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Blinken: It’s time to change US policy towards Africa

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The United States has said that it’s time to stop treating Africa as a subject of geopolitics and start treating it as the major geo-political player it has become in global affairs. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, stated this yesterday while addressing the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja. […]
News

At least three dead in US school shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least three people, including the suspect, have died and seven others are injured after a shooting at a high school in St Louis, Missouri. The gunman entered Central Visual & Performing Arts High School shortly after 09:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on Monday, reports the BBC. The doors of the school building were […]
News

Group petitions EFCC, calls for removal of NBAIS Boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the auspices of Save Nigeria Movement has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and other relevant agencies in the country for alleged corruption,abuse of public office and other related offences against the Acting Registrar […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica