Anambra to partner EEDC on PPP power generation

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has commenced a 48-hour metering service to the people of the state. EEDC Chief Technical Officer, Engr. Vincent Ekwekwu, who announced this urged residents of Anambra State to avail themselves of the opportunity of the mobile map metering to get prepaid meters.

He gave the advice yesterdaywhileflagging- off themobile map metering in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. He said the era of estimated and post-paid billings was over with the introduction of the new arrangement targeted at ensuring customers access prepaid meters within 48 hours. He also assured periodic reimbursement with the cost value of the meter through energy. He said: “We call it mobile because of the reduction in time frame it takes to install a meter after payment within 48 hours.

“The whole essence is to increase patronage and close the metering gap because people are complaining they’re no more comfortable with estimated billing. “But with this arrangement, the era of estimated and post-paid is gone. Apart from the smart prepaid meters being recharged online, you can now regulate your supply and manage your energy.”

