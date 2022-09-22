News

Anambra to rake in N7.2bn on tricycle taxation

The Anambra State government is to rake in at least N7.2 billion from tricycle taxes in the state. This was as the state government yesterday refuted the report that tricycle operators in the state would be paying N875 as erroneously published in some sections of the media. The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Internally Generated Revenue, Isaac Chimereze, who addressed newsmen on the issue, explained that the true position of the state government is that every tricycle operator in the state would be paying N15,000 monthly.

Recall that Chimereze had while addressing members of tricycle operators in Awka recently said that about 15,000 of the membership of the Tricycle Operators Association of Nigeria (TOAN) have so far been registered. He assured tricycle operators of guaranteed security, improved welfare, construction and rehabilitation of all bad portions of roads and other areas to ease movement. According to him, tricycle operators are only to pay N15,000 in a month, which amounts to N600 daily and not N875 as wrongly misinterpreted in the social media.

 

