Anambra To Revive 31 Sick Industries

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State government has spoken of plans to revive some ‘31 sick industries’ across the state in order to open more employment windows and improve the micro and macro-economy of scale in the state.

Meanwhile, the state is said to have 161 industries so far, but due to the dwindling economic fortunes in the country, about 31 of the industries are almost moribund and on the verge of closing shops.

The state Commissioner for Industries, Mr Christian Udechukwu, while responding to the screening panel raised by the state House of Assembly, noted that in line with the blueprint of the Governor Charles Soludo’s administration, those sick firms would be made to come alive to boost and improve the micro and macro-economy of scale in the state.

Recall that Governor Soludo in a letter to the state House of Assembly, last week, nominated Udechukwu for the position as read by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor. Earlier, Udechukwu, a first-rated investment and business consultant of repute was screened by the House Committee on Election Matters and Screening, headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Pascal Agbodike.

