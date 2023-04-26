Anambra To Revive 31 Sick Industries

Anambra State government is to embark on the revival of 31 sick industries in the area to create more employment windows and improve the micro and macro economy of scale in the area.

So far the state has 161 industries but due to the dwindling economic fortunes in the country about 31 industries are almost on the verge of closing shops.

According to the newly appointed Commissioner for Industries in the state while facing the screening panel of the Anambra state House of Assembly Mr Christian Udechukwu noted that in line with the blue point of the Gov Charles Soludo administration, those sick firms would be made to come alive which he said would improve the micro and macro economy of scale in the state.

It would be recalled that last week, a letter from the Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to the Assembly nominating Mr. Udechukwu for the position was read by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor.

Earlier, Christian Udechukwu, a first-rate investment and business consultant of international repute, was screened by the House Committee on Election Matters and Screening, headed by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Pascal Agbodike.

According to the report of the Committee read by its chairman Rt. Hon. Agbodike, the nominee, Christian Udechukwu, provided satisfying answers to questions he was asked during the screening. Based on his impressive curriculum vitae and detailed grasp of his job description, the report said, the Committee, therefore recommended that, “the nominee is qualified to serve as Commissioner for Industry and that he be confirmed having been found worthy”.

Hon. Pete Ibida during the confirmation exercise asked the Commissioner to x-ray how he intends to attract industries and control youth unemployment in the state.

In his comprehensive response which earned him the admiration of House members and visitors at the gallery, Christian Udechukwu said he would first, in keeping with the vision of the Soludo’s administration on industrialization, strengthen existing industries, through careful and deliberate effort towards energizing existing industries.

Then, for industries outside Anambra State, he said they would have to give the state reasons to do business with them. Mr. Udechukwu also said that more efforts would be geared toward getting Anambra people to invest at home.

“We will encourage our people to diversify and bring a part of their business to Anambra State”.

According to the new Commissioner, there are about one hundred and sixty-one industries in Anambra State now. Out of that number, about thirty-one are not in good shape.

“We will see how to revive them. But what I am assuring this House is that there will be more industries in Anambra and those that are in existence already will do well”, he said.

Mr. Chris Udechukwu’s response left no one in doubt of his readiness for the task ahead as Anambra’s Commissioner for Industry, even as he touched on the idea of a regional stock exchange among other practical and innovative thoughts on Anambra’s pathway to industrialization.

Meanwhile, members of the House commended Udechukwu’s eloquence and proficiency. In his comments, Hon. Nonso Okafor, a member representing Nnewi North Constituency, implored the government to synergize the industry component and the commerce and trade components of the Ministry, previously unbundled by the governor, so that there will be organized and synchronized progress given that trade, commerce, and industry are all interwoven.