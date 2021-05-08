News

Anambra to witness new face of policing, pledges CP Owolabi

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Chris Owolabi, has pledged to give the state Police Command a new face in the next few weeks. He made this promise while chatting with journalists on his assumption of office as the 30th commissioner of police in the state command. Owolabi said though the security situation in the state and South East in general called for concern, however, the command under his watch would work underground to proffer solution to the security challenges and improve on the mode of operations of the officers.

“Anambra is a familiar terrain. I’ve worked at the headquarters as the 2Ic under four different police commissioners. I’m deployed to Anambra State after my promotion to the rank of CP because of my experience and familiarity with the terrain,’’ he disclosed. He further stated that: “We’ve drawn crime statistics of the state.

We’re going to work underground to ensure that we achieve a more secure state. “We’re also going to work on the mode of operations, characters and police/citizens relationship, to ensure that we have new face of policing in the state.’’ The CP urged the people, as well as men of the command to approach security situation in the state with sensitivity so that to avoid creating alarming situation.

