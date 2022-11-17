Anambra Town Union leaders back Atiku

Leaders of town unions in Idemili North and Idemili South Local Government Areas of Anambra State have thrown their weight behind presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running-mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, pledging to work for their victory in next February polls.

Speaking yesterday under the aegis of the Association of Town Union President Generals, during a meeting with Director of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Management Committee in the state, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, the town union leaders said Atiku had been ordained to leader Nigeria from May 2023. According to them, an Atiku presidency will be good for the Igbo nation as he remains the only candidate who has openly stated his position on the restructuring of Nigeria. “We are non-partisan. Our only interest is the progress of Ala Igbo and Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“Your promise of Atiku Abubakar restructuring Nigeria is our take home, and if there is a true understanding that he will champion true federalism, we will be proud partners of this project and support you convincingly to deliver Anambra State to ensure his victory”, the town union leaders told Okonkwo.” Addressing the group, Prof. Okonkwo reminded them of the relationship between PDP and the Igbo nation noting that no region of the country can, on its own, win the presidency. He said the South East will find its feet politically if it continues in the PDP and also give the bulk of its votes to Atiku in the 2023 polls.

Okonkwo said the northsoutheast alliance is now needed for PDP victory in 2023. He said: “We have contributed immensely to building PDP since 1998; we cannot abandon the party now that it is certain that we are positioned to benefit from the party if we ensure that the party gets back to power in 2023. “We should also think of what the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr. M.I. Okpara would do today, if they were alive, given the current political state of Igbos and the challenges facing the country at large; and take a cue from that.

“Today, the PDP’s task is to dethrone the APC in 2023. If we don’t free Nigeria from the misery and pain that the ruling APC has inflicted upon us, Nigerians won’t forgive the PDP. He also urged the town union leaderships to uphold the “umunna” political philosophy, which has helped the region attain political dominance in the past and to “ensure that we continue to support the PDP, not as individuals, but as region.”

