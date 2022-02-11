Anambra traders lament brutality by NSCDC/ATMA officials

Traders in Anambra State almost exchanged blows yesterday with officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) and the Anambra Traffic Management Agency ATMA over payment of sanitation levy. Following the face-off, the traders and other businessmen in the state have sworn to attack any of the security personnel and officers of the Anambra State Revenue Agency that want to collect levies from them. Trouble started at a popular bar and restaurant in Awka, the state capital, when members of the Civil Defence Corps and ATMA stormed the area and forcefully dragged a customer, who was drinking at the bar into a Black Maria at gun point. Similarly, two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) working at the restaurant were also forced into the Black Maria at gunpoint when they could not find the owner of the restaurant
