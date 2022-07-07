Anambra: Traders switch over to MoMo payment service

Thousands of traders in Anambra State have joined the new banking system, tagged Momo payment services system. The new banking system was said to have grounded other banking activities in the commercial hub, when MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB) officials stormed the city to introduce its new banking system. The traders, however, noted that the MoMo payment wouldbethefirstof itskindin the East of the Niger to draw amammoth crowd of traders and artisans in the commercial city, as the launching of the seamless mobile banking systeminthecommercialcity was celebrated with pomp and pageantry.
Related Articles
APC: Parties’ alliance’ll not stop Akeredolu’s re-election
…says gov’ll win with 58 per cent margin The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election has said the alliance of political parties in the state would not in any way sway votes against the candidate of the party, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday’s governorship election. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to reactivate moribund oil, gas support facilities – DPR boss
Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says the Federal Government is committed to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support facilities across the country. Auwalu said this was part of the government’s effort to increase domestic refining capacity and gas utilisation in order to curb unemployment and poverty in Nigeria. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man suspected of planning mass shooting at Walmart store arrested in Texas
A man suspected of planning a mass shooting was arrested in Texas after authorities intercepted a message that indicated he was “preparing to proceed”, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said in a statement on Sunday. Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, made a specific threat to target a local Walmart store, KCSO said in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)