Anambra: Traders switch over to MoMo payment service

Thousands of traders in Anambra State have joined the new banking system, tagged Momo payment services system. The new banking system was said to have grounded other banking activities in the commercial hub, when MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB) officials stormed the city to introduce its new banking system. The traders, however, noted that the MoMo payment wouldbethefirstof itskindin the East of the Niger to draw amammoth crowd of traders and artisans in the commercial city, as the launching of the seamless mobile banking systeminthecommercialcity was celebrated with pomp and pageantry.

