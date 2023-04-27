News

Anambra Tribunal Commences Sitting On 52 Petitions

he nine-member panel of three Judges has commenced sitting over 52 petitions filed at the Anambra State Election Petitions Tribunal in Awka, the state capital.

The three panels, which comprise of three Judges each, have been presiding over motions and applications from petitioners, as well as replies from the respondents.

A run-down of the 52 petitions indicated that 25 petitions are for the Senate and National Assembly elections, while the rest are for the state House of Assembly election, as against the 31 petitions the Tribunal had received early last month.

Though the pre-trial conference is yet to be done, the Tribunal staff however told New Telegraph that since March the Tribunal have been receiving replies from the respondents, adding that in no distant time the conference and hearing proper would commence.

