Metro & Crime

Anambra: Two gunmen killed in hoodlums, joint security operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Anambra State Police Command have said that they killed two gunmen in different operations at Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said four automatic pump action, four vehicles, four motorcycles, and other items were recovered from the suspects.

He, however, said other accomplices of the deceased escaped with bullet wounds, assuring that efforts were on to apprehend them.

According to him: “Anambra State Security Forces, comprising of the military and police, neutralised two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus jeep 350 with reg. nos KJA- 666HE.

 

“Others are one white Toyota hilux jeep without reg nos., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. nos. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30am on 23/7/2022 (Saturday)  along Onitsha/Owerri Expressway junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market, where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists.

 

“The Joint Forces responded swiftly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel; neutralised one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.”

Ikenga added, “In another development, police operatives at about 3:30 pm on same date while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/ buyers and residents in the area. “The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel.

 

One of the suspects was neutralised and two automatic pump actions and one machete recovered while others fled the scene. “No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.”

 

The spokesperson added that the Commissioner Of Police, Echeng Echeng, charged the operatives to sustain the tempo against onslaught on criminal elements, just as he ordered that patrols be intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 19 internet fraud suspects in Abuja

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFC) has arrested 19 suspects allegedly involved in internet and other related criminal activities in Abuja. The suspects were picked up from a guest house located at Mpape, a suburb of Abuja. The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a […]
Metro & Crime

Customs seizes 751 catridges concealed in cassava flour

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Special Assignment Team of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone   A, has intercepted three Mazda saloon cars loaded with 751 pieces of AAA, 70mm live Lion Cartridges concealed in sacks of cassava flour and rice.   Spokesman of the Unit, Theophilus Duniya, a Deputy Superintendent, said in a statement yesterday […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Prison escapee nabbed for murder of retired CSP

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

Police detectives in Imo State have arrested one Deberechi Chukwu in connection with the abduction and murder of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Christian Kpatuma at Mgbala Agwa Community in Oguta LGA of the state. This followed a murder report received by the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters in which a group of young […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica