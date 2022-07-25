Anambra: Two gunmen killed in hoodlums, joint security operations

The Anambra State Police Command have said that they killed two gunmen in different operations at Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said four automatic pump action, four vehicles, four motorcycles, and other items were recovered from the suspects.

He, however, said other accomplices of the deceased escaped with bullet wounds, assuring that efforts were on to apprehend them.

According to him: “Anambra State Security Forces, comprising of the military and police, neutralised two gunmen, recovered four automatic pump action, one cutlass, one ash colour Lexus jeep 350 with reg. nos KJA- 666HE.

“Others are one white Toyota hilux jeep without reg nos., one white Toyota Corolla with reg. nos. HAL- 732RF, one sliver Highlander jeep without reg nos, four motorcycles without reg. nos.

“The recovery followed a distress call at about 9:30am on 23/7/2022 (Saturday) along Onitsha/Owerri Expressway junction leading to Okija Nkwo Market, where some hoodlums blocked the road and were robbing/extorting motorists.

“The Joint Forces responded swiftly and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel; neutralised one of the armed men while others escaped the scene with bullet wounds.”

Ikenga added, “In another development, police operatives at about 3:30 pm on same date while on clearance operation, sighted another criminal gang at Nkwo Market Okija, harassing sellers/ buyers and residents in the area. “The operatives engaged the armed men in a gun duel.

One of the suspects was neutralised and two automatic pump actions and one machete recovered while others fled the scene. “No casualty on part of the operatives and the situation has been brought under control. Meanwhile, operation is still ongoing to apprehend the other fleeing gang members.”

The spokesperson added that the Commissioner Of Police, Echeng Echeng, charged the operatives to sustain the tempo against onslaught on criminal elements, just as he ordered that patrols be intensified and improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the state.

