Anambra: Two PDP aspirants deny defection to SDP, Labour Party

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the governorship election in Anambra State, slated for the next two months, indications have emerged that the duo of Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Dr. Godwin Maduka have concluded arrangements to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP) respectively if they fail to secure the ticket of their political party. This was as allegations were rife that Obiora is already funding the Labor Party remotely, while Maduka has reached an advanced stage in his plans towards decamping to the Social Democratic Party. It will be recalled that the South-East Chairman of SDP, Chief Arinze Ekelem had confirmed that some aspirants from the PDP had been approaching his party to become its candidate, but refused to mention their names.
Related Articles
OCHOLI YUSUF Okpanachi calls on the youths to get involved in politics and governance
The Ugbono1 of Igala Kingdom, Chief Ocholi Yusuf Okpanachi an entrepreneur and philanthropist who is the CEO of Waves of Minds Resources Limited and founder of Waves of Success Foundation has called on Nigerian youths to take more active roles in politics and governance. He said they can do so by becoming registered members of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Syndicate manipulating IPPIS to defraud government –Reps
The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has alleged that a syndicate of civil servants and operators of the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are manipulating the system to defraud the federal government. The committee made this allegation yesterday at a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector to deliberate on ways […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
National Youth Council laud Governor Yahaya Bello over appointment of NYCN officials as Secretaries to Local government.
The National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN has described as unprecedented, the gesture extended to the local government coordinators of the NYCN in all the local government areas of Kogi State, by Governor Yahaya Bello. Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier today during the inauguration of the newly elected Local government announced the appointment of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)