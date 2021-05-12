News

Anambra: Two PDP aspirants deny defection to SDP, Labour Party

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the governorship election in Anambra State, slated for the next two months, indications have emerged that the duo of Chief Obiora Okonkwo and Dr. Godwin Maduka have concluded arrangements to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Labour Party (LP) respectively if they fail to secure the ticket of their political party. This was as allegations were rife that Obiora is already funding the Labor Party remotely, while Maduka has reached an advanced stage in his plans towards decamping to the Social Democratic Party. It will be recalled that the South-East Chairman of SDP, Chief Arinze Ekelem had confirmed that some aspirants from the PDP had been approaching his party to become its candidate, but refused to mention their names.

