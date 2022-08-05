News

Anambra: Ubah pledges N500m donation to boost security

The senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, Ifeanyi Ubah, has pledged to donate N500 million to the Anambra State Government to boost the fight against insecurity. Ubah made the pledge during a visit to Governor Chukwuma Soludo at the Anambra State Government House on Wednesday evening in Awka, the state capital.

Ubah, in a press statement signed by one of his aides, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, explained how the funds would be used. “It takes a secured environment for sustainable infrastructural development to take root. In the coming months, I will complement your efforts with a series of interventions aimed at curbing capital flight from the zone and restoring confidence in our people to return home and help in recovering our economy”, Ubah was quoted as saying to the governor. Stating how the fund would be spent, Ubah said N200 million will be spent on the training of security personnel and provision of latest security communication gadgets for Anambra South vigilante groups. He added that N300 million would be for the provision of solar lights to further illuminate and strengthen the security architecture in Anambra South senatorial district.

 

