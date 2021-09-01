News

Anambra upgrades 446 health centres, receives 58,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The Anambra State government has so far upgraded a total of 446 Primary Health Centres across the 21 local government areas of the state. This was as the state government took delivery of 58,000 doses of the phase two vaccines of COVID-19, while 62 people were vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination. This came as Governor Willie Obiano announced that 101 confirmed fresh cases of COVID-19 pandemic had been reported in the last two weeks. According to the Chairman, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Prof. Okechukwu Ogbuagu, who spoke to reporters during the commissioning of the Mother and Child Referral Centre in Amaku, more of such health centres are still being renovated and upgraded to meet the health needs of the people in the rural areas. Ogbuagu, however, confirmed that the state has taken delivery of 58,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the phase two vaccination, adding that a total of 62 persons had already been vaccinated for the first phase. Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okolo noted that the Referral Centre sponsored by Cheveron Nigeria Limited is part of the N13.1 billion corporate social responsibility initiatives of the oil firm, from which the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital benefited.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Muslim community decries plans to sack monarch

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State Muslim Ummah has decried an alleged plan by some power brokers and stakeholders in the judiciary to manipulate issues and pave the way to sack the Alawo of Awo Ekiti, Oba Abdulazees Olaleye. The Muslims, who addressed newsmen in Ado -Ekiti, yesterday through the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisation (NACOMYO), Ekiti chapter, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari needs cooperation, understanding to fight insecurity, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

I’ve come to tell President the truth -Zulum National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari needs the cooperation and understanding of the people to fight insecurity in the country. The APC chieftain said this on Monday night after a meeting with the President in […]
News

PDP: Ize-Iyamu should’ve sued Oshiomhole for defamation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise that its former governorship candidate in Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, did not take a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to court for defamation of character.     Instead, Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate for this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica