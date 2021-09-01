Anambra upgrades 446 health centres, receives 58,000 COVID-19 vaccines

The Anambra State government has so far upgraded a total of 446 Primary Health Centres across the 21 local government areas of the state. This was as the state government took delivery of 58,000 doses of the phase two vaccines of COVID-19, while 62 people were vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination. This came as Governor Willie Obiano announced that 101 confirmed fresh cases of COVID-19 pandemic had been reported in the last two weeks. According to the Chairman, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Prof. Okechukwu Ogbuagu, who spoke to reporters during the commissioning of the Mother and Child Referral Centre in Amaku, more of such health centres are still being renovated and upgraded to meet the health needs of the people in the rural areas. Ogbuagu, however, confirmed that the state has taken delivery of 58,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the phase two vaccination, adding that a total of 62 persons had already been vaccinated for the first phase. Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okolo noted that the Referral Centre sponsored by Cheveron Nigeria Limited is part of the N13.1 billion corporate social responsibility initiatives of the oil firm, from which the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital benefited.
