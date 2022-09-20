Metro & Crime

 Anambra woman abandons one-month-old baby in commercial bus

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State chapter, is searching for a yet-to-be identified woman who allegedly abandoned her one-month old baby boy in a bus in the state since September 6.

The NSCDC, which said it has been in the custody of the abandoned baby, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Awka, while calling on the public to assist in locating the mother of the child.

The statement by the state NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Edwin Okadigbo, claimed that the baby was handed over to one of its employees on September 6.

Okadigbo stated that the baby, who should be about a month old, was abandoned by the mother in the bus when she alighted at a bus stop along Zik Avenue by Amawbia Correctional Service Awka, while pretending to ease herself.

He said a case of “abandoned child” has been opened and currently under investigation.

Okadigbo urged members of the public to stop abandoning children amid the rising number of cases of abandoned babies and concealed births.

The statement read in part: “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command request the assistance of the public in locating the relatives, parents or mother of a baby boy estimated to be about a month old who was recovered by a staff of the corps after being abandoned seemingly by its mother in a bus.

“The baby was handed over to a staff of the corps on the 6th of September 2022 at about 0900hrs, after the mother who she boarded the same bus with alighted at a bus stop in a bid to ease herself along the Ziks Avenue by Amawbia Correctional Service Awka.

“After about three hours waiting and searching, the baby was recovered by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Anambra State Command. The infant after necessary medical attention is currently kept at a place of safety while tracing of his unknown parents and relatives continue. A case of an abandoned child has been opened and currently under investigation.

“Anyone who knows of a woman or parents who recently gave birth but is suddenly without the child, or knows relatives of the infant is urged to contact Intelligence and Investigation Department of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command on – 08068526902 or 0902 4941882 during office hours.”

 

