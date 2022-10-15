Anambra yet to pay families of #EndSARS victims N699.5m compensation

Eight months after, the Anambra State government is yet to pay the families of the victims of EndSARS N699.5 recommended by the Panel of Enquiry over police brutality in the state. As a result, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), have raised the alarm over the delay in implementing the panel of enquiry’s report submitted to the government over eight months ago. The state government constituted a panel made up of over 35 major stakeholders cutting across sundry interests as directed by the federal government after nationwide protests by the youth that shook the entire country in 2020.

The panel received over 300 petitions and made recommendations in a report submitted to the State Government. Part of the recommendations by the panel, headed by Justice Veronica Umeh were that N699.5million for 170 petitioners, victims with permanent deformities were to be paid between N1million and N3million, depending on the extent of their injuries.

“Those with minor injuries should receive between N400,000 and N1million, all #EndSARS policemen found culpable to be prosecuted even as all officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force would be going on annual psychological examination, among others The panel’s report was received by the Secretary to the State government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu on behalf of the governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo . According to the SSG, “We will study the report and make necessary recommendations. Rest assured that the incoming government will work with the outgoing government.” However, the Anambra State Civil Society Network ASCONET, led by Comrade Chris Azor, said today that instead of implementing the recommendations, the government set up what it called Truth, Justice and Peace Commission again.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...