Anambra: Youths burn four police stations over motorcyclist’s killing

An angry mob yesterday burnt four police stations over the killing of a commercial motorcyclist at Igbo Ukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. It was learnt that a policeman killed the motorcyclist otherwise called Okada rider after an altercation on Tuesday evening. The killing angered the irate youths who set fire to four police stations yesterday. The burnt police stations are located at Igbo Ukwu, Ekwulobia, former SARS office at Ekwulobia and Okoh Police Station in Orumba North Local Government Area.

This came less than two weeks after the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, visited Anambra State and swore that the incidents of the #EndSARS protests would henceforth be resisted by the police. The IG ordered officers and men to use their weapons to protect themselves in the event of any mob attack. Adamu further ordered officers and men to apply maximum force in the discharge of their duties, saying that attacks on police formations would be resisted.

At press time, the mob was heading to Ajali Police Station while the state police command was sending reinforcement to protect other stations in the area. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Haruna, said the killing of the motorcyclist was an accidental discharge. Haruna added that calm was fast returning to the area. The PPRO said the state Police Commissioner, Mr. John Abang, had ordered a full investigation into the matter, while appealing for calm.

He said: “On December 15, 2020, about 10.30pm, there was an altercation between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9pm in the state. The situation degenerated into a chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and the burning of Igboukwu Police Station by irate youths.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and has ordered detention of the policemen involved and a full scale investigation into the matter. “The CP further appealed for calm and assured the public that justice would be done in the case and the outcome of police investigation shall be made public in due course.”

