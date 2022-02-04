Anambra youths give Obiano ultimatum over state polytechnic

Youths in Anambra State have given Governor Willie Obiano a 14-day ultimatum to address their grievances over what they described as the neglect of the State Polytechnic at Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area of the state or face their wrath. The youth, who blocked the polytechnic gate yesterday and disrupted movement into the institution during theirprotest, however, declared that ‘enough is enough.’

The youths in the community, numbering over 100 were said to have stormed the polytechnic with placards with different inscriptions, such as “Anambra State Polytechnic is a glorified secondary school,” “We need intervention of the government here,” “We’re giving the school authorities the last chance,” among others.

They threatened to shut down the institution after a 14- dayultimatum, if thepolytechnic’s Governing Council and the state government failed to address their grievances. Meanwhile, some of the youth’s demands include repositioning the polytechnic as an institution and not a glorified secondary school, accreditation of the courses offered in the institution, employment of their people, as well as raising the standard of the institution, among others.

