AnambraDecides2023: APC Accuses Soludo Of Rigging In Aguata

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has been accused of influencing the Electoral Officer (EO) of the Aguata local government area to influence the House of Assembly election to favour the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

APC chieftain in the council area, Chief John Mazi, who made the allegation in a chat with New Telegraph, in Ekwulobia, on Saturday, March 18, claimed that the EO had ordered all INEC ad-hoc staff in the area to return to the local government secretariat in Ekwulobia for the collation and transmission of results, as against transmitting the results from the polling units.

He said, “I know this is Soludo’s handwork. The governor wants to bypass the collection of results at the ward levels so that it will be done at the local government, where they can change the figures, and use police, and soldiers to intimidate the opposition.

“Soludo is afraid that his party will not do well in the election; so, he wants to adopt Wike’s style of rigging. He has this plan for Aguata and other selected local government areas.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

