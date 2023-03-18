AnambraDecides2023: APGA Accuses YPP Of Intimidation As APC Says Soludo Rigs In Aguata

Besides voter apathy occasioned by the perceived low morale of youths in Anambra State, the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), has accused the Young Progressive Party (YPP), of using thugs to intimidate voters in parts of the state.

APGA House of Assembly candidate for Nnewi North State Constituency, Comrade Peter Nwosu, was making the accusation in Nnewi, during a chat with newsmen, after casting his vote.

He however said, “YPP is trying, by all means, to hijack the entire process in Nnewi North by way of intimidating voters. They hijacked the exercise on February 25, 2023, and won the Anambra South senatorial election, and we kept quiet. They are on it again. They are intimidating voters at every polling unit.

“They are influencing the electorate. They are sharing money in secret and distributing 1kg of rice to every voter. Everywhere in Nnewi North, you’ll see fierce-looking young men harassing voters; forcing them to vote YPP. This should not be the case in a democratic environment.”

In another development, Governor Charles Soludo has been accused of influencing the Electoral Officer (EO) of the Aguata local government area to influence the House of Assembly election to favour the ruling APGA.

APC chieftain in the council area, Chief John Mazi, who made the allegation in a chat with New Telegraph, in Ekwulobia, on Saturday, March 18, claimed that the EO had ordered all INEC ad-hoc staff in the area to return to the local government secretariat in Ekwulobia for the collation and transmission of results, as against transmitting the results from the polling units.

He said, “I know this is Soludo’s handwork. The governor wants to bypass the collection of results at the ward levels so that it will be done at the local government, where they can change the figures, and use police, and soldiers to intimidate the opposition.

“Soludo is afraid that his party will not do well in the election; so, he wants to adopt Wike’s style of rigging. He has this plan for Aguata and other selected local government areas.”

