AnambraDecides2023: Soludo Commends INEC For Early Commencement of Election

Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of the voting process in the state.

Governor Soludo gave the commendation shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia, Aguata Council Area by 12:30 am.

He noted that after casting his vote, Governor Soludo lifted his ballot paper to display his preferred candidate and political party.

The governor said, “I have sampled views across the state, and it seems to be going on fairly well in terms of deployment of logistics and early commencement of the election.

“I think there is a great improvement compared to the previous election in terms of arrival and deployment of materials. It seems to be going on well, relatively peaceful.”

The governor, who expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail, also regretted that the turnout of voters was low compared to the previous election.

